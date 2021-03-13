Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,998 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $77.07 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

