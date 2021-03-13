Ardor (ARDR) One Day Volume Tops $13.76 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $233.67 million and $13.76 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00241277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.61 or 0.02245528 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004048 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

