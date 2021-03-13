Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,227,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 810.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ATMP traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,456. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

