Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 5.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $35,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

NYSE KO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 261,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.