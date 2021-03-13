Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,280 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after buying an additional 1,171,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,902,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,521,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,718,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 603,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,676,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 1,145,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,475,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.