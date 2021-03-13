Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 177,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,754,975. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

