Archer Investment Corp Purchases New Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,362,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $16.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

