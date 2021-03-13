Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,467,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 133.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Cable One by 472.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.50.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $14.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,830.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,987.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,957.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

