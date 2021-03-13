Archer Investment Corp Makes New $39,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.85.

Generac stock opened at $314.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.29 and its 200-day moving average is $233.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.