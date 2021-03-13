Archer Investment Corp Makes New $37,000 Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $285,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,947. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.