Archer Investment Corp Invests $40,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,131,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 253,937 shares of company stock worth $94,495,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $323.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.18. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

