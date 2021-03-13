Archer Investment Corp Has $83,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $82.74 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

