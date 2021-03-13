Archer Investment Corp Has $47,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after buying an additional 321,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 46,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,582,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $76.84 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.