Archer Investment Corp Has $114,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archer Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,975,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

