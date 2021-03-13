Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.91 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

