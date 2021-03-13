Archer Investment Corp Acquires 5,874 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 1,356.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,967.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

