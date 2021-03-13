Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

