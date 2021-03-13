Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

Aptiv stock opened at $148.69 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $160.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

