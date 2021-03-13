Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $43,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

