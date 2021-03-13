Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 195,898 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,399,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $15,613,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,527,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 203,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,390,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $317,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

