Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s Largest Position

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,250,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 545,283 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $696,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

