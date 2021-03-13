AppCoins Price Tops $0.0935 on Top Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. AppCoins has a market cap of $22.95 million and approximately $873,302.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00049109 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) traded 862,719.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.40 or 0.00672837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00036999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025029 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,397,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,397,885 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

