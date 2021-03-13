Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 5.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) traded up 5.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $47.83. 5,365,631 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 1,713,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

