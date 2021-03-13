Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post sales of $139.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.71 million. Aphria posted sales of $109.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full year sales of $529.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $20.00 on Friday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.