Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of One Liberty Properties worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $498.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

