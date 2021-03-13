Aperio Group LLC Sells 990 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 299.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 16.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Groupon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Groupon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,670 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

