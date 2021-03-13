Aperio Group LLC Sells 531 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of American Public Education worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

American Public Education stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market cap of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

