Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,508,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $171,973.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Metal Coatings segment offers hot dip galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries.

