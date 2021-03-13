Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

