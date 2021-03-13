Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

