Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,739 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

NYSE NEX opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

