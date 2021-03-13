Aperio Group LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $592.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

