Aperio Group LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $802,961 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $142.60 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

