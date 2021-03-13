Aperio Group LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

