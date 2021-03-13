Aperio Group LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 205.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.