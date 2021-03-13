Aperio Group LLC Has $310,000 Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,125,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 339,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 131,011 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3413 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

