Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of NOW worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

