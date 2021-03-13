Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 479,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,640,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

