Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Park National by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Park National by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

PRK stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Park National Co. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

