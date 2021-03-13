Aperio Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,526 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 47,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,098,750 over the last 90 days. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $32.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

