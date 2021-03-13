Anyswap (ANY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $544,542.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00006126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $64.85 million and approximately $544,542.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.00463093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00062654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00553930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00078522 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,637,970 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

