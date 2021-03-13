ANON Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. ANON has a total market capitalization of $72,853.66 and approximately $65.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.69 or 0.00464694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00062654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050146 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.20 or 0.00652292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

