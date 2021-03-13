Ann G. Fox Sells 20,839 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NINE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

