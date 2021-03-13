Andreas Wicki Sells 35,137 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80.

PCRX stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

