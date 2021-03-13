Anchor Market Cap Reaches $10.28 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $21,456.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00645565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00036552 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

