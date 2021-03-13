AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.33) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $584.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.15.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

