Analyzing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 8.30% 9.60% 6.19% NVIDIA 25.89% 32.61% 19.20%

Semtech has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semtech and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $547.51 million 8.19 $31.87 million $0.91 75.79 NVIDIA $10.92 billion 29.20 $2.80 billion $4.59 112.03

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Semtech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semtech and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 11 0 2.85 NVIDIA 2 4 28 0 2.76

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $68.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $594.31, indicating a potential upside of 15.57%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Semtech.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Semtech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge. The Tegra Processor segment provides processors comprising SHIELD devices and services designed to harness the power of mobile-cloud to revolutionize home entertainment, AI, and gaming; AGX, a power-efficient AI computing platform for intelligent edge devices; DRIVE AGX for self-driving vehicles; Clara AGX for medical instruments; and Jetson AGX for robotics and other embedded use. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

