Analyzing Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 22.33%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.90 $98.08 million $1.64 9.16

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

