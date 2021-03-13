Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $168.32

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.32.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in VMware by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VMware by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,135 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in VMware by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,982 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VMware by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

