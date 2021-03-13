Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $21.44

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. 2,819,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

